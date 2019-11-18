A gas station with a convenience store attached is nothing new.

But a new high-end food store called Buchiki's that also happens to sell gasoline has opened in Houma and hopes to break the mold when it comes to such endeavors.

Buchiki's is at 5912 W. Main in Houma, with more on the way, according to Chief Operating Officer James Ricker.

"Within the next 10-15 years we want to get 48 more stores," Ricker said. "We want to be a regional player like a Shop-Rite or RaceTrac. Come for the food, gas is optional."

Ricker and a local investor who prefers to remain anonymous have started Buchiki's literally from the ground up, not affiliating with an oil company or restaurant franchise but seeing their own vision through themselves.

The name Buchiki's (pronounced BOOCH-ick-eez, similar to "Portuguese") comes from a nickname for a daughter of the investor.

"It was arduous to say the least, but we wouldn't want it any other way," Ricker said. "We want to price our gas and name our products on our own terms."

Ricker hopes to set Buchiki's apart by offering high-quality foods and beverages, making the store a destination rather than just a place you go when you fill up the tank. The business's tagline is "Escape the Road."

The stores will offer top-quality, fresh-ground coffee from New Orleans Roasters, with bean-to-cup coffee machines which grind whole beans to order, in addition to a fairly large selection of liquor, beer and wine.

Shoppers will also find a full kitchen ready to prepare poboys, fresh salads, fried chicken, pizza and a fresh-baked Pepperoni Roll, among many other food choices. There will be Italian gelato, fresh-made smoothies, a "freestyle" Coca-Cola machine popular at movie theaters, as well as all of the familiar convenience-store items.

Buchiki's current flagship store is open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

