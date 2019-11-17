Congratulations! Louisianans have elected a governor and secretary of state.

Terrebonne has a new sheriff and Lafourche a new parish president. Scattered other area candidacies and issues have been resolved. Readers of this column learned this morning the results of Saturday's election.

Awkwardly, this column was submitted Friday, my standard deadline. I could only guess at the winners. I voted, however, before election day, as usual. Because I am a commissioner, not at my voting precinct, I ordinarily use early voting at the office of Registrar Rhonda Rogers in Houma.

This election, however, we would be out of state during early voting. I tried absentee voting by mail. Voters, including servicemen, can request by mail that an absentee ballot be mailed to them at their out-of-parish address.

In my case, I made the absentee mail ballot request at the registrar's office before our vacation, designating that it be mailed to my home address. I would complete the ballot on our return. It worked, despite complications I had not foreseen.

In person: We returned last Sunday, but had to wait for the mail received in our absence to be delivered to our mailbox. Monday was a holiday and inexplicably no mail was delivered on our street Tuesday. On Wednesday I finally had the ballot in my hands.

“Important,” the instructions warned. “Mailing your ballot can take 3-5 days for delivery.”

“Your ballot must be delivered to the registrar of voter by 4:30 p.m. the day before the election.”

To be sure that the ballot reached the registrar on time, I hand delivered it Wednesday, signing the documents along with a witness and then sealing the completed ballot into a secure envelope where it would remain until all such mail ballots were opened election day. Procedures designed to preserve the secrecy of ballots rather complicate the overall mail voting procedure. The quirky mail delivery delayed it further.

Recommendations: In future elections if merely voting at your established precinct is impossible, try early voting at the registrar's office. If neither of those routes fit your situation, request a mail ballot. Details at GeauxVote.com, or your registrar's office.

Chauvin feast: Anyone without established Thanksgiving dining plans should consider the invitation issued by Pete Lambert to join the crowd at the Ward 7 Citizen's Club in Chauvin on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Genuine bayou cooks, he said, will be preparing 26 turkeys, 16 hams, 100 pounds of rice dressing, heaps of cornbread dressing, yams, peas, breads, pies, cakes and likely lots more.

The event, Lambert said, began after Hurricane Juan in 1985 left the Chauvin community without electricity, unable to prepare home-cooked meals. The late Bobby Bergeron established the Thanksgiving feast in response and supervised it until 2000, when Lambert took over, marshaling some 20 major donors to acquire the required supplies.

The event has grown beyond its surrounding community, Lambert said, and everyone is welcome.

Jag & the Good Ol' Boys: The band will play Cajun music from noon t0 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Waterlife Museum. It's free.

Helicopters: Retired Delta Senior Capt. A.W. Steed, who served with the 335th Assault Helicopter Co. in Vietnam, is the guest lecturer at the November Round Table sponsored by the Regional Military Museum. at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Terrebonne Main Library in Houma. It's free and open to the public.

Dance Lockport: 2-5 p.m. Nov. 24 at the Lockport Fire Station, music by Rocking Oldies, $10 a person

A Joyous Christmas: The winter concert of the South Louisiana Community Orchestra is at 3 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Living Word Church, 1916 La. 311 in Schriever. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 children 12 and under. Brad Adams is the conductor and Sarah Todd is on piano.

Books: The Friends of the Terrebonne Public Library have set another sale of good used books the first weekend in December. Watch for details.

Hank's: I have now seen the '90s photo of the Lafourche dance hall Gene Tomko has been asking about. The portable sign outside reads, “Open Daily, Count Dee Jay Friday, Delta Boyz Sunday.” Edgar Friendly thinks “Hanks was a saloon/dance hall in Golden Meadow.” Further information about its present status, operators or Count Dee Jay and Delta Boyz is still welcome. Call or write.

Attention, Scam: Don't fall for emails even resembling this one, purportedly from Lewis Brian.

“Attn: Your inheritance ATM CARD has arrived in United States. You need to secure the Attestation for the Parcel so that we can proceed with the delivery to your door step. It is very important.”

It makes no promises, but replying to find out what's up is likely a trap to collect identity theft information. No one is going to give you such a card without strings. Don't bother.

Responding? Contact Bill Ellzey at 381-6256, ellzey@viscom.net, billellzey312@gmail.com or c/o The Courier, P.O. Box 2717, Houma, LA 70361.