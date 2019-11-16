BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) " Louisiana voters are settling the nation's last 2019 gubernatorial contest Saturday. They are deciding whether to give the Deep South's only Democratic governor a second term or replace him with a Republican businessman favored by President Donald Trump.

Democratic incumbent John Bel Edwards faces a strong challenge from Republican businessman Eddie Rispone.

Rispone hopes Trump's coattails help him secure a victory in the crimson state where the president remains popular. Edwards hopes his performance across four years gives him the crossover support to win reelection.

Also on the ballot are a rematch for Louisiana secretary of state, 29 legislative races that will determine if Republicans gain a House supermajority, and the competition for a vacant state Supreme Court seat.

Polls close at 8 p.m. Saturday.

