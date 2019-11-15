A Nov. 2 fly-in at the Apalachicola airport helped raise money for Cops for Kids

A pancake breakfast fly-in Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Apalachicola Regional Airport attracted 15 aircraft and around 50 people who flew in. Centric Aviation provided food as sponsors of the event, with all proceeds going to the sheriff office’s Cops for Kids charity fund.

Andrew Hartman, managing member of Centric, said fly-in visitors, local pilots and community members raised $280 in donations, with Centric contributing another $720 to the cause, which among many priorities purchases Christmas gifts for needy children in the local area.

“We would like to thank the volunteers of FARA (Friends of the Apalachicola Regional Airport), the airport volunteer group, who came out to help with set-up and clean-up for this event,” he said. “Centric Aviation is happy to contribute to this great cause which benefits the kids of this community.”