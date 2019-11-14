The USDA announced last week a block grant program that will bring $380 million to Florida for timber recovery

“This is huge for this area, especially Gulf, Jackson and Liberty counties,” said Rep. Jason Shoaf (R-Port St. Joe). “For some families, that timber was their inheritance, their legacy.”

Timber was not eligible for loss payments in the Wildfires and Hurricane Indemnity Program (WHIP) approved by Congress in 2017.

Following Hurricane Michael, Congressman Dr. Neal Dunn (R-Panama City) worked with Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to change that as Dunn did with the Supplemental Disaster Fund approved by Congress in June, according to a statement.

“The timber industry is vital to North Florida and unfortunately it took a hard hit last year,” Dunn said in a statement. “Our Florida foresters are our best environmental stewards and their livelihood depends on smart and sustainable conservation practices.

“These block grants will provide much-needed relief.”

The $380 million is just a portion of an $800 million packaged for agricultural producers in Florida, Alabama and Georgia.

“This is a great day for our timber farmers who were devastated by Hurricane Michael,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis.

A statement from the governor indicated he had been working with federal officials to ensure farmers were receiving sufficient disaster assistance.

The program that emerged secured the funding for three states.

The losses in the Florida timber industry due to Michael has been estimated into the tens of millions across North Florida due to Hurricane Michael.

In Gulf County alone, agricultural losses topped $9 million, or 14.5 percent, the largest sector loss in the county.

“There may be long term implications due to Hurricane Michael on the agricultural side for years to come,” Burke said.

Shoaf said his hope would be that the grant program would capture the lower-end timber farmers for who the trees were like money in the bank, what they would pass down to their family.

There are indications that the grant program might not cover 100 percent of losses in Florida and could be allocated based on level of loss.

“I think the important thing is that it is done fairly,” Shoaf said.

According to a release, the USDA is working with state agencies to implement the grants; sign-ups should begin next month.

“As soon as the program is finalized, we look forward to working closely with all stakeholders to provide this important funding,” said Jared Moskowitz, Director of the Florida Department of Emergency Management.

Once an agreement with the feds is in place, Moskowitz added, the funds will be distributed as quickly as possible.