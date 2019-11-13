All Times CST

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5 p.m., LSU at VCU, (ESPN2)

6 p.m., McNeese State at Wisconsin, (BTN)

6 p.m., St. Joseph's at Connecticut, (CBSSN)

6 p.m., Villanova at Ohio State, (FS1)

6 p.m., Connecticut at Vanderbilt, (SEC)

6 p.m., Colgate at Syracuse, (FSS)

8 p.m., Providence at Northwestern, (BTN)

8 p.m., Oklahoma State at College of Charleston, (CBSSN)

8 p.m., Purdue at Marquette, (FS1)

8 p.m., Florida International at N.C. State, (FSS)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m., Appalachian State at South Carolina, (replay, SEC)

2 p.m., 2013 LSU at Mississippi State, (replay, ESPNU)

6:30 p.m., “The Nick Saban Show,” (taped, WVUA)

7 p.m., TBA, (ESPN2)

7 p.m., TBA, (ESPNU)

GOLF

1 a.m., The Nedbank Golf Challenge, (TGT)

NBA BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m., LA Clippers at Houston, (ESPN)

9 p.m., Golden State at LA Lakers, (ESPN)

NHL HOCKEY

6:30 p.m., Washington at Philadelphia, (NBCSN)

9 p.m., Chicago at Vegas, (NBCSN)

TENNIS

2 p.m., ATP Finals: Round Robin, (ESPN2)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m., UConn vs. Vanderbilt, (SEC)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

5 p.m., Tennessee at Arkansas, (ESPNU)

8 p.m., Auburn at Texas A&M, (SEC)

TALK SHOWS

6 a.m., “The Blitz” with Martin Houston, (102.9 FM)

7 a.m., “Inside the Locker Room with Wimp and Barry,” (102.9 FM)

9 a.m., “The Gary Harris Show,” (102.9 FM)

11 a.m., “Southern Fried Sports” with Travis Reier, (102.9 FM)

Noon, “The Jay Barker Show,” (102.9 FM)

2 p.m., “The Game” with Ryan Fowler, (102.9 FM)

2 p.m., “The Paul Finebaum Show,” (SEC, 94.5 FM)