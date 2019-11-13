OBERLIN, La. (AP) " Employees of a Louisiana school district can expect an extra paycheck in December.

The American Press reports the Allen Parish School Board approved giving a $1.6 million surplus to teachers, administrators and other employees. Gaming compact funds from the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana and surplus sales tax revenues will fund the checks.

Employees who have degrees would receive a $2,200 check. All other employees would receive $1,600. There are nearly 700 eligible workers in the school district. School board members won't get the supplement.

Superintendent Kent Reed thanked the Coushatta Tribe and the school board for making the annual holiday supplement possible.

The checks are scheduled to be paid sometime between Dec. 2-20.

