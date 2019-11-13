NEW ORLEANS (AP) " Teshaun Hightower scored 21 points, hitting 10 of his 11 free throws, and Christion Thompson contributed 19 points and eight rebounds to help Tulane hold off Jackson State 88-79 on Tuesday night.

K.J. Lawson pitched in with 14 points and four assists for the Green Wave (2-0). Kevin Zhang scored 12.

Jayveous McKinnis and Tristan Jarrett topped the Tigers (0-3) with 14 points apiece. McKinnis added eight rebounds. Cainan McClelland and reserve Jonas James both scored 13.

Tulane shot 56% from the floor and sank 22 of its 30 free throws. Jackson State shot 46% from the field and made 13 of 17 free throws.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25