FYFFE — A missed extra point may have been the only thing wrong with Class 2A, No. 1 Fyffe's 48-0 win over Sheffield to open the playoffs Friday.

The Red Devils had the ball eight times on offense and scored seven touchdowns — Fyffe took a knee late in the fourth quarter near midfield to end the game on their eighth possession.

In addition to an efficient offensive night, the defense forced three turnovers: interceptions from William Gillilan, Zach Pyron and Tyler Machen.

Pyron was a star on the offensive side as the Red Devils' quarterback, scoring on runs of 4 and 5 yards.

Ike Rowell also found the end zone twice, once from 4 yards out and once from 1 yard away.

Dalton Dukes and Tyler Mize also contributed touchdowns, while Brodie Hicks had Fyffe's longest scoring play of the night at 18 yards.

Sheffield only once threatened to score after Jaylen Jones broke a big run on fourth-and-short midway through the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs made it inside the 10-yard line before being stopped by the Fyffe defense and turning it over on downs.

Star of the Night

Pyron had highlights on both sides of the ball with two touchdown runs in addition to an interception.

Play of the Game

A punt attempt went wrong at the end of Sheffield's first drive and the broken play resulted in a pass and an interception by Fyffe, putting the Red Devils on 32 yards away from the end zone.

Coachspeak

"I'm proud of our kids in every game. They bring it every week. They focus on the teams one at a time, and that's what we try to do. Next week will be tougher, we know it'll be tougher, so we've got to get tougher." — Fyffe coach Paul Benefield

By the Numbers

26 — the win was Fyffe's 26th straight win, dating back to last season ... 27 — school record for consecutive wins, set from Aug. 2016 to Nov. 2017 ... 8 — number of shutouts for Fyffe in 11 games this season ... 37 — number of consecutive wins for Fyffe at home, the longest current streak in the state

Up Next

Fyffe (11-0) plays host to No. 7 Ranburne (10-1).