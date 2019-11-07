GULF BREEZE– Mediacom Communications is offering $60,000 in scholarship support for high school seniors who plan to obtain further education. The scholarship program is in its 19th consecutive year and Mediacom’s investment will award $1,000 World Class Scholarships to 60 high school seniors.

Scholarship recipients are given the flexibility to use the financial award to support post-secondary college costs or vocational training from any accredited institution starting in the fall of 2020. Award selection is based on academic achievement and leadership.

Applications for Mediacom’s World Class Scholarships are available online at: www.mediacomworldclass.com. All high schools in Mediacom-served communities were sent informational cards asking school officials to make seniors aware of the scholarship and encourage submission of applications on or before the February 15, 2020 deadline.

“As a company, Mediacom makes it a priority to give back to communities in which we do business, and one of the best ways is to invest in promising students who are our future leaders,” said Mediacom Regional Vice President Steve Purcell.

Applicants do not have to be Mediacom customers but must live in areas where Mediacom provides broadband, video, phone and other digital communication services. Recipients will be selected from the 21 states where Mediacom provides service. A complete list of communities in Mediacom service areas is included with the online application. Inquiries may be sent to: scholarship@mediacomcc.com.