PANAMA CITY — Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a suspect vehicle that struck and killed a man in Panama City Tuesday evening.

The identity of the 43-year-old Orlando man who was killed has been withheld until next of kin can be notified.

According to Florida Highway Patrol statement, troopers are searching for a white SUV allegedly involved in the incident.

The hit-and-run occurred around 12:08 a.m. on State Road 390 near Ruth Hentz Avenue, the report states. A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was in the roadway when he was struck by the suspect vehicle.

After striking the man, the suspect vehicle continued traveling north on State Road 390 toward Frankford Avenue. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call the Florida Highway Patrol at 850-873-7020.