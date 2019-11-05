A look at the programs throughout the county marking Veterans Day

Choral society presents Sunday concert

The Bay Area Choral Society invites you to a concert this Sunday, Nov. 10 celebrating our nation’s veterans.

The choral society and the Camp Gordon Johnston Museum will present this Veterans Day concert, taking you on “a sentimental journey through song” by performing music from the 40s era and World War II.

The concert, at 4 p.m. at Carrabelle Christian Center, 142 River Road, showcases familiar songs “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy,” “The White Cliffs of Dover,” “You’d Be So Nice to Come Home To,” “A Salute to the Armed Forces,” “The Battle Hymn of the Republic,” and many more.

Admission is $5. The Bay Area Choral Society, supported by the Ilse Newell fund for Performing Arts, has performed a broad selection of classical and contemporary choral concerts since its inception. Dana Langford will conduct this performance, with Janis Ramos accompanying the choir on piano.

Our country’s veterans will be requested to stand and be recognized. Take a nostalgic journey with our choir and soloists as they perform songs of hope, love and patriotism.

The museum is raising funds to build a building to house the museum’s three vehicles - the Jeep, the Lieferwagen and the Amphibious DUKW. Currently these vehicles are housed off site and brought to the museum for special events. All three are operable, and must be housed separately from the collection of artifacts. This building will serve as a maintenance center as well as a place to shelter the vehicles from weather.

A portion of the proceeds from this concert will benefit the museum, located across from Carrabelle Beach. directly across the street from the very grounds where the practice beach assault landings occurred in preparation for the D-Day invasion.

There is no charge for admission to the museum, but donations are gladly accepted. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 697-8575 or contact museum@campgordonjohnston.com

First Baptist hosts Veterans Day program

On Monday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day, at 9 a.m., the First Baptist Christian School of Apalachicola will be giving a special program in honor of all veterans, in all branches of service, those that are still servings, those who have given their lives, and the POW/MIA soldiers.

The names of those who died in our community for our country will be read out loud to honor them. All veterans, widows of veterans and their families and our community are invited to attend this special program. The First Baptist Church sanctuary is located at 46 Ninth Street in Apalachicola.

Lighthouse to hold Veterans Day ceremony

The St. George Lighthouse Association, in partnership with SGI Veterans Reveille Group and American Legion Post 106 in Apalachicola, invites everyone to attend the Veterans Day ceremony in Lighthouse Park on Monday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

Guest speaker will be Gordon “Goose” Hunter. Yes, he is original "Goose" from the “Top Gun,” movie; his roommate was technical adviser for the movie. Most notably, he flew his last mission alongside U.S. Sen. John McCain on the day he was shot down.

Hunter, a 30-year Delta pilot and retired Atlanta businessman who lives in Schooner Landing in the Plantation, pilots his own plane. He serves as faith-based volunteer to the Franklin County jail and is leader of the Apalachicola Regional Airport advisory committee.

Refreshments will be served after the ceremony and the lighthouse will be open to everyone, with free climbs offered to all veterans. We encourage you to attend as we honor all veterans and fill Lighthouse Park for this very important event.

FCHS to honor veterans Tuesday

The Franklin County School District's Veteran Day celebration, originally scheduled for Friday, Nov. 8, will be held Tuesday morning, Nov. 12 in the high school gymnasium, beginning at 10 a.m.

Please join the district's students, faculty and staff, as they honor local veterans as well as all veterans who have served and are still serving our great nation.

If you are a veteran, you are encouraged to come and allow the students the opportunity to show their appreciation. If you have a family member that's a veteran, bring them and join in as they are celebrated for their service.

The Port St. Joe High School Naval Junior ROTC will join Franklin County High School to honor our veterans.