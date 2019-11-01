We would like to tell your story of why you feel thankful.

You may have met someone this year that has impacted your life, or you may have experienced a life-changing event that forced you to realize how thankful you are.

Whatever your thankfulness experience has been, we want to know about it and share it with readers.

Please fill out the form below. Be sure to include your full name, city of residence and good way to contact you.

Your answers may be used in future editions as we approach Thanksgiving.

Thanks for your time.

Loading…