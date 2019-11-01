“Wish I could find ... a good book, to live in!” A secret garden, with only one hidden, rose-covered entrance that nobody knows about but me.

I could go inside and shut the rusty latch and close out all the ugliness, hate and horror of the world. Where beautiful little children are safe from real-life monsters; where dreams of purity, loyalty and real patriotism shine from sea to shining sea; where “home” isn’t a place remembered, but is the first street to the right and second house on the left in the Mill Village, filled with laughter and tales of long ago.

Potpourri

News has it that Chiho Sullivan, Carl Knight nd David Pearson can make the hottest, most delectable chilli at Harvestfield Church. A little bird, Patti Swinford, told me!

Chris Pritchett has learned a new word: spatchcocking. I take him at his word; I read every book he recommends

Have you looked the word up yet? Better before Thanksgiving!

Jill Boatwright has a grand idea for long-sleeved T-shirts. She puts the picture of the old school you went to on the shirt, and the words, “I’m Old School” above it. They are delicious!

The Southside Marching Band certainly “showed out” this week, from “When Johnny Comes Marching Home Again” all through the simply tears-of-joy “Amazing Grace” and a patriotic medley to bring it all to a moving crescendo. In eight minutes they let me see the America of the future — not as people who move as sheep without guidance, but as citizens moving to a predetermined goal, knowing their destiny.

I saw the whole band moving toward one magnificent destiny, their whole generation with them. Thank you, Southside — you gave a starving crowd hope.

Mrs. Callie Jo Garmon had a marvelous 100th birthday. She entertained her children and friends and neighbors. Callie is loved a century and another-to-grow-on by all. Your friends Betty Shew and Debbie Leach let this columnist know. Coach Lee Ozment, Arab High School, encourages parents and friends to leave sticky notes and small memos for his football players in their lockers before a game. Isn’t that just like him?

The wonderful people that I know born in October are Mike Goodson, Doug Ford, Emily Bade, Darrell Lovell, Vicki Burford, Arnold Lipscomb, Kristi Houk, Anne Fite Butler, Jami Christopher, Harry Butler, Jan Nelson, Joy Daves, Tiffany Cochran and Mark Stackhouse. It’s raining, but it’s then it has been raining all day. I’ve been digging through my vinyl and just before the Christmas music, I found Rod McKuen’s melancholy “The Sea.” As always, I lost myself in the crashing sea beating in time with Anita Kerr and the San Sebastian Strings. If you’re lost, don’t be disturbed; Rod McKuen is now just a whisper on rainy day. But if you should happen to find a dusty vinyl record with what seem like tear stains, hold it for a moment, then put the record back at the bottom of the stack. But one day, you might need a word from the sea. See you, ‘round town!

Glenda Byars is a correspondent for The Gadsden Times. Send submissions to glendabyars@comcast.net.