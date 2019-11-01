Balloons on the LakeFront will be held Nov. 8, 9 and 10. Gates open for the balloon glow at 6 p.m. each evening and close at 9. Admission is $5 for those ages 10 and up, and $1 for children 2 to 9.

LEESBURG — Picture this: It’s a cool November evening, live music is playing and 10 hot air balloons float near Lake Harris casting their reflections on the water.

In just a few weeks, that scene will be set on Ski Beach during the Lakefront City’s inaugural balloon glow.

"It’ll be really impactful for anybody who goes to it," said Joe Shipes, the CEO of The Leesburg Partnership, the host organization.

Balloons on the LakeFront will be held Nov. 8, 9 and 10. Gates open for the balloon glow at 6 p.m. each evening and close at 9. Admission is $5 for those ages 10 and up, and $1 for children 2 to 9.

Balloon festivals have been the trend in recent years and Shipes said now was the perfect time to bring the festival to Leesburg.

"We were looking for a new fall event, something family-oriented with a broad appeal," he said. "And with the redevelopment of Venetian Gardens, the stars lined up and we decided to pull the trigger."

Live entertainment will start every night at 6 p.m. On Friday, Skid Rodeo will play. Saturday, Hypersona will play and Sunday, Nameless Faces will take the stage.

Attendees can walk around and chat with balloon pilots, and may purchase tethered hot air balloon rides. They cost $20 and pilots will take riders up 100 feet in the air.

Also inside the gates: a free kids play zone and alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages and food for purchase.

Parking will be limited, but free. However, reserved parking is available for $10 online at leesburgpartnership.com/Balloonfest. Advance tickets are available there, too.

"It’ll be great," Shipes said.

