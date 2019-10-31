School officials address threat of violence at Franklin County Schools

A male student at Franklin County High School was charged Thursday with a second-degree felony, after the student allegedly issued "written threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism."

According to a news release issued today by Christine Thompson, public information officer for the sheriff’s office, the student was processed at the Franklin County Detention Center and then transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Tallahassee.

The release said the student, believed to have made verbal threats to get a gun and shoot up the school, was detained Wednesday by the school resource deputy for further questioning.

"During the investigation, the sheriff’s office learned the student made several verbal threats to shoot up the school, overheard by multiple students at different times," read the release. "These students were each interviewed, separately, to confirm the verbal threats.

The juvenile suspect also posted what the sheriff’s office said were "very disturbing images" on his Instagram social media account. The images were of weapons, with names of included, reads the release.

After confirming he has hosted the images, the juvenile told authorities he was "trying to scare those who have harassed him at some point or another at the school," read the release.

In a news release Thursday morning from Superintendent Traci Moses, the district wrote of the investigation by law enforcement, which led to a sweep of the school by the sheriff’s office and the school’s Guardians on campus.

"At the conclusion of the sweep the campus was found secure," read the release.

"Keeping our students, teachers and all other school personnel safe, is a top priority. These types of incidents will not be tolerated by the Franklin County sheriff’s office or the Franklin County School," read this morning release from the sheriff’s office.

"I will close the schools and send students home if we have any threat to the safety of students," Moses said, in the release.

Sheriff AJ Smith said the school "was never in an unsecured position during this event.

"Verbal threats in school, out of school or on social media, to shoot up a school or a person will result in an arrest," he said.

Earlier this month, both the sheriff’s office and the district moved to address rumors that a gun had been found on a school bus.

wrote that on Sept. 17, a bus driver had reported to school officials that a a safety bag containing ammunition had been left on the driver’s seat of the bus.

The incident was thoroughly investigated by school administration and human resources at that time, read the release.

On Oct. 22, a social media post seen by law enforcement claimed a weapon was left behind on a school bus. The suggestion was immediately investigated again by the sheriff's office, and it found no weapon was ever left behind on a bus, read the release.

"The safety bag contained extra personal equipment and ammunition that belonged to a member of the School Safety Guardian program," it said. "The Guardian is also an employee of the Franklin County School and was asked to drive a bus to the maintenance building on that morning. The safety bag was left on the seat for roughly 10 minutes, as he helped with another issue away from the school bus. There were no students or others on the bus during this time."

The sheriff’s office statement said school administration handled the issue promptly and the follow up investigation confirmed no weapon had been left behind on the bus.

"Student and staff safety are a top priority of the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and the Franklin County School District," read the release. "Both agencies work in constant collaboration to keep our schools safe and community safe."