A look at the lineup for this weekend’ 56th annual Florida Seafood Festival

When a hearty 53-year-old Eastpoint man steps off a shrimp boat at the Mill Pond and three days later steps on to Battery Park as the sovereign over the Florida Seafood Festival, you can be pretty sure you’ve crowned the right man for the job.

"I’ve done it all my life," said King Retsyo Travis Millender Monday, as he got ready to venture out in the 45-foot shrimp boat "Mo Money," wearing suitable attire and not the crimson cape he’ll sport at this weekend’s 56th annual seafood festival.

"My daddy done it, that’s all we ever known," he said. "I’m fixing to get on a boat right now, with my half-brother Eddie Lindsey. We go out by Sikes Cut and we’ll be working our way to the west. Be back Wednesday, work two nights.

"We do a lot of peddling, and I sell to Buddy Ward Seafood," Millender said.

Son of the late Bert and Eloise Millender, Millender’s father, a Korean War vet, began as a mullet fisherman, and then migrated to oystering and other options when Florida put a limit on net size and curtailed the profits that could be made in fishing.

"When the net ban come, that’s when everyone done it different," said King Retsyo.

Like so many other, Travis Millender quit school to go work in the industry, but he didn’t let the lack of a diploma from Carrabelle High School stop him. Instead he went back and earned his GED, and since then has made a good living for he and his wife of almost 32 years, the former Caramelle Rose, and their daughter Tiffany. She’s married to Jody Martina, and the king has three grandsons, Chason, Brantley and Sawyer.

After oystering at 18, Millemder worked alongside his brother Keith Millender, who took him on to help on his shrimp boat. "From there I started on James Jones’ ‘Miss Wanda.’ I captained that for a while, one of the first bigger boats I ever run.

"From there I bought my own boat and from then it’s been a ride from then on," he said.

As for the seafood festival, Millender said he’s delighted to walk alongside Miss Florida Seafood OIivia Dutrow, a Franklin County High School junior who was recently crowned among six girls who took part in the pageant.

"I’m proud to be part of it," he said.

Another testament to the small-town country nature of the upcoming festival will be Saturday night’s headline entertainment, Parmalee, a country band named after the small town where the band started, Parmele, North Carolina, population 278. Raised on a diet of Southern rock, country, and blues, the quartet formed in 2001 as a bunch of small-town boys chasing wild weekend nights.

"Anything we could do to get off on weekends to play music," said Matt Thomas, who plays guitar and sings along with older brother Scott on lead vocals and drums, cousin Barry Knox on bass) and best friend Josh McSwain on lead guitar and piano.

"The first ones were always ‘all the pig you can eat and all the beer you can drink,’ recalled Thomas.

The boys may not have been old enough to drink, but they could stand tall on the back of a flatbed truck, or on the back porch, and hope they could rise in the music world.

"Basically you play for the door," he said. "They you start getting fancy, and pick up for more hours, at a region of clubs from Raleigh to the coast down to South Carolina."

The young men’s talents eventually took them beyond the little cement block barn they rehearsed in and onto country music’s biggest stages, not to mention the top of Billboard’s Country chart.

"We put a recording process on a credit card, and eventually we got a song that got us out to Nashville," Thomas said. "That got the attention of record labels.

"It’s all a matter of following the positive light. 96 percent said ‘Nah, this ain’t working’," he said. "It’s that one ray of hope, and you say let’s just go figure out how to work with him."

The band’s blue-collar persistence led to their 2013 breakout single, "Carolina," into a Platinum-certified #1 hit, while their debut album landed in the Top 10. Two more singles ("Close Your Eyes" and "Already Callin’ You Mine") rose to #3 and #10 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart, all while touring hundreds of dates a year.

In fact they’re so busy that on Saturday, they’ll play a noon gig in Jacksonville and then ride their bus into Apalachicola, woo the Saturday night crowd and then head north to Nashville.

"It’s always such a hustle and bustle. It seems like we always have to leave the coolest places we’re at," Thomas said. "But you can’t hold up the other eight people who have things to do.

The band is at work on a new album, just finishing at a studio with six new songs, and a new single.

The band is no stranger to a little creative wording as well, as the four guys nearly have a language of their own. They’ve even begun sharing some of their original vocabulary with fans through a hilarious video series called "Parmalisms," which shows off their fun-loving nature and routinely leaves their more than half-million fans in stitches. "Parmalisms" recently celebrated its 100th episode.

They have come a long way since their modest beginnings, working odd jobs like logging forests, construction, and any other type of manual labor to make ends meet. They’ve also had a few setbacks— in 2010, two men attempted to rob the band at gunpoint after a show, which led to Scott being hospitalized for 35 days, 10 spent in a coma, for multiple gunshot wounds. He pulled through and the band went on to secure a record deal just four months later.

So when they break out in "Musta Had A Good Time," expect the crowd to get into the groove.

"Everybody will be having a good time and hopefully we’ll put some smiles on people’s faces," Thomas said. "We love to play, that’s part of the job, to stay at it. I promise you will bring the energy to the stage."

For those who like some deeper, soulful reflection in their music, be sure to take in the now legendary Grammy award winner Jason Crabb on Friday night. A few years ago he thrilled the audience here with a remarkable performance and this year should be no different.

With his power, range, and passion, he has moved easily among musical styles including gospel, country, pop and Southern gospel. In recording his fifth solo album, Crabb poured himself into his songwriting and the payoff is his most personal album yet with Reunion Records.

"You have to reach in deeper places to write music, and with songwriting you have to stay there for a little bit," said Crabb, who co-wrote seven of the album’s 10 songs.

"I’ve never wanted to be pigeon-holed. I just wanted to make music. I finally found that if you're part of the creative process of the song, then it becomes you. With this record, I feel like it's a little more of who I am than what I’ve been. It’s where I want to be and it's wonderful."

One poignant moment on the album is the tender ballad, "Home," written by Jason’s father Gerald Crabb, a Dove Award-winning songwriter.

"I had already recorded it and then grandma passed," he said of losing his maternal grandmother, Billie Richardson, in early 2015. "When I recorded it, I didn't know that that was going to be my song for her at that moment, but you know? I’m thankful. When I sing it, I just close my eyes and think of her in her little blue house, fixin’ everybody something to eat, but I'm not going to see her ever again like that, and that's a big chapter closed."

A native of tiny Beaver Dam, Kentucky, Crabb rose to prominence singing with his siblings as the Crabb Family. The talented, musically progressive family band broadened the scope of Southern gospel music and became one of the most successful groups in the genre. When his siblings decided to pursue separate ministries, Jason released his first solo album in 2009, and it earned him his first Grammy the following year.

Since then, he’s amassed numerous industry accolades, among them 21 Dove Awards, including wins in the "Artist," "Male Vocalist," and "Song of the Year" categories. In addition to his recording career, Crabb is also an actor and author. He shared his life story in the inspiring book, "Trusting God to Get you Through, and has written a series of successful children’s books. To honor Jason Crabb, his hometown of Beaver Dam recently named the road adjacent to their new amphitheater after him - "Jason Crabb Drive."