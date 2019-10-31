School officials address unsubstantiated threat of violence at Franklin County Schools

Franklin County School officials have moved swiftly to dispel swirling rumors that possible violence was brewing today at the school.

In a news release this morning from Superintendent Traci Moses, the district wrote that “The school received a tip of an alleged threat, which opened an investigation by law enforcement. The Franklin County sheriff’s office and the school’s Guardians are on campus and have conducted a sweep of the school this morning.

“At the conclusion of the sweep the campus was found secure,” read the release.

Earlier this month, both the sheriff’s office and the district moved to address rumors that a gun had been found on a school bus.

In an Oct. 23 news release, Christine Thompson, public information officer for the sheriff’s office, wrote that on Sept. 17, a bus driver had reported to school officials that a a safety bag containing ammunition had been left on the driver’s seat of the bus.

The incident was thoroughly investigated by school administration and human resources at that time, read the release.

On Oct. 22, a social media post seen by law enforcement claimed a weapon was left behind on a school bus. The suggestion was immediately investigated again by the sheriff's office, and it found no weapon was ever left behind on a bus, read the release.

“The safety bag contained extra personal equipment and ammunition that belonged to a member of the School Safety Guardian program,” it said. “The Guardian is also an employee of the Franklin County School and was asked to drive a bus to the maintenance building on that morning. The safety bag was left on the seat for roughly 10 minutes, as he helped with another issue away from the school bus. There were no students or others on the bus during this time.”

The sheriff’s office statement said school administration handled the issue promptly and the follow up investigation confirmed no weapon had been left behind on the bus.

“Student and staff safety are a top priority of the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and the Franklin County School District,” read the release. “Both agencies work in constant collaboration to keep our schools safe and community safe.”