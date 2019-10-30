Ascension Sacred Heart proposes comprehensive reconfiguration to county health care

At a joint workshop Tuesday morning of the county commission and members of the Weems Memorial Hospital board of directors, Ascension Sacred Heart, the nation’s largest Catholic, non-profit health care system, unveiled a comprehensive proposal for change to county health care.

Key to the 25-page proposal, presented by Roger Hall, president of the Sacred Heart hospitals in Port St. Joe and Miramar Beach, would be an infusion by the company of millions of dollars to fully equip a freestanding emergency department, built by the county and leased on a long-term basis to Sacred Heart.

In addition, the company would expand Weems’ current primary care practice at the Apalachicola practice, maintain the clinic in Carrabelle, relocate its rehabilitation services from downtown Apalachicola to the Weems campus and establish a specialty care practice that would rotate in cardiology, orthopedics and general surgery on a weekly basis.

The 25-bed hospital in Apalachicola and its swing bed program, would be decertified once the project began, and Weems’ critical access hospital designation would end, and that Medicare designation, a boost to funding, likely transferred by state regulators to the Gulf County hospital.

"This is a reconfiguration of the health care system, not the elimination," said Hall, accompanied in his presentation by Patricia Greenberg, a consultant with National Healthcare Associates out of Coral Gables, which did much of the background work for the proposal.

"We are going to bring physicians, we are going to bring specialists, we’re going to bring capital, qualified staff, and the expertise and the access to the entire (Ascension) system," Hall said. "We’re going to bring the ministry here.

"Ascension is not asking to come here and be paid a management fee," he said. "Ascension has skin in the game. We want to implement a health care system that is economically sustainable, and not on the backs of the taxpayers.

"Who has come before this board and is willing to put dollars into Franklin County and willing to go at-risk to solve rural health care problems?" Hall asked. "Who else is doing that?"

In its report, Sacred Heart outlined its growing commitment to health care in the Panhandle, with hospitals in Escambia, Walton and Gulf counties and a variety of services that complement them. Sacred Heart physician Dr. Ryan Pharr, who practices in downtown Apalachicola, and Dr. Rachel Bixler, who is in Gulf County, were in the audience throughout the presentation, along with their staffers, as were several employees from Weems and the ambulance service.

In its assessment of Weems, the Sacred Heart report noted the hospital’s 25 beds have an average daily census of less than one patient. Fewer than 10 percent of medical and surgical patients in the county seek care there, it said, with 91 percent going elsewhere outside the county.

Weems, it said, provided about $683,000 in uncompensated/charity care last year, while Ascension doctors provide about $1.3 million such care annually, and its hospitals about $2.4 million in care, to county residents.

The report said Ascension’s My Gulf Care serves about 40 vulnerable county seniors annually, and that the hospital in Port St. Joe employs 14 county residents.

"Outmigration is increasing," said Greenberg. "I look at where people are going and folks are opting for the largest medical services outside of the area. They’re also opting for an ambulatory pavilion or a retail clinic. Telemedicine is also filling in as well."

She noted that one in five rural hospitals nationwide is at risk of closing, with 160 such closures since 2005, and that of the 17 closures so far this year, half of them established ambulatory platforms such as Sacred Heart is proposing.

"Procedure volume needs to be sufficient enough to maintain proficiency, and that’s challenging to rural communities," she said. "As a result the utility to 24/7 hospital beds is declining.

"I’m not here to be a naysayer and say everyone’s rural hospital is going to close," she said.

Greenberg said Sacred Heart’s approach to serve outlying communities with a freestanding emergency department, aligned with a full-service hospital, has led to six additional such emergency departments now in various stages of implementation, which takes under a year to complete.

Sacred Heart envisions an 11,400 square foot emergency department which would comprise six emergency procedure rooms and two holding rooms, with diagnostic capabilities that include CT scan, x-ray, ultrasound and lab. Round the clock staffing would have about four emergency physicians, eight nurses, and four technicians, with a total of two dozen full-time employees.

While Pharr’s practice would remain unchanged, a second primary care practice would be created contiguous to the freestanding emergency room, replacing the Weems West clinic. The practice would have a physician and two advanced registered nurse practitioners (ARNPs), and share lab services with the ER.

The Weems East clinic in Carrabelle would have two ARNPs, and be staffed five-and-one-half days a week, Hall said.

The rehab facility, now at 76 Market Street, would double in size to 4,000 square feet and would be moved to the emergency department site.

Overall job numbers would decline

The proposal would encompass about 43 full-time jobs, prompting Weems board member Kristin Anderson to note that this would be a drop from the current Weems staffing levels. Also in attendance were Weems board chair Doug Creamer, board members Donnie Gay and Myrtis Wynn, and Weems Interim CEO David Walker.

"Yes, there would be a decrease," said Hall. "What we would create is a model that would grow a financially sustainable health care market.

"Yes ma’am, it would be fewer jobs," he said. "Health care employees are highly valuable. We would look at every associate possible to employ; we don’t want to have any person without a job."

To fund this, the county would dedicate about $7.6 million in sales tax proceeds to cover the cost of land and construction costs, and Sacred Heart would put in about $2.7 million in state-of-the-art equipment, Hall said.

"The county would build it, it would be a county facility," he said. "We would bring in all the furniture and equipment."

He estimated that in the first year, the operation would lose about $877,000, with a $400,000 loss on the primary care side, with only the rehab facility showing profit.

In year two, operations would still have greater than a $1 million loss, with a move to profitability in the third year and beyond.

Hall said that Sacred Heart would also seek $500,000 annually from the county’s health care trust fund to subsidize charity care.

Hall also provided a recommendation, based on Sacred Heart’s experience in other counties, to establish a Health Care Council, with members appointed by the county commission, to oversee and recommend how to spend the roughly $1.5 million remaining each year in the one-cent sales tax trust fund. He said the funds could go for such things as early childhood development, nutritional services, mental health services and other needed community services.

Hall told Anderson mammography services are not currently envisioned for the county. "That is something we would consider at this time," he said.

In response to questions from Creamer, Hall said property values rose in Destin after the construction of the Sacred Heart hospital there, and that he forecast no decline, and likely in uptick, as a result of Sacred Heart’s realignment here.

"There would be better health care, more access, more doctors and more services," he said.

Walker shared with Hall a report out of California that mortality rates rose when the hospital closed. Hall said he is aware of that study but did not comment further.

Hall said finances at the hospital in Port St. Joe are now break-even. "We stayed there for eight years," he said, noting that construction on the hospital started in 2008, just after the real estate bubble burst.

"Did we discontinue building that hospital? Our commitment was to Port St Joe on building that hospital, and we operated several years taking losses. We stand behind what we say we’re going to do," he said.

Walker asked whether the interlocal agreements that were part of the package approved by voters a decade ago when they passed the sales tax, would allow for the reconfiguration proposed by Sacred Heart. Those agreements allow for the collection of the sales tax within the cities. A legal opinion about what changes might have to be made, or even put before voters, was not discussed.

Anderson also asked about what effect Sacred Heart’s faith-based ministry and mission would have on comprehensive health care for women. Hall confirmed that abortions, which currently are rare in hospital settings, would not be allowed.

In regards to contraception, Pharr, speaking from the audience, said he prescribes birth control pills in his practice, and that whether a woman is married or single does not impact his decision.

Greenberg said the Sacred Heart proposal would well serve the one out of five Weems patients who are tourists, who are not seeking long-term services.

Walker, as well as Chairman Noah Lockley, both pressed Hall on the feasibility of building a 10-bed facility, especially one that would enable families to visit their loved ones close to home.

"The economics of it, even with critical access hospital funding, isn’t enough," said Hall. "When we started looking at, the construction cost per square foot is considerably, and higher (numbers of) staff and support drives up that cost.

"You could do it but you need to have a two-cent sales tax to get to break even," he said. "We wanted to bring something that is economically sustainable. We want to work with Franklin County."

Creamer was skeptical of the Sacred Heart proposal, noting that it would leave more than 60 people unemployed at the outset, and that if the interlocal agreements do not allow for it, "then the tax money falls apart.

"I don’t like your proposal," he said. "I don’t think people in Franklin County should be deprived of a hospital."

Hall stressed that it would be up to the county to decide where to place the freestanding emergency department

"We’ve said clearly numerous times it’ the county’s decision where they build a facility," he said. "Wherever you put the facility, we’ve said we will operate it."

Commissioners cool to overall proposal

Following a break, Lockley began the discussion by noting that is willing to listen. "We can always agree to disagree," he told Hall. "We’re in a situation where we got to build something and we got to come to some kind of final agreement with the hospital board. I’m listening at your proposals," he said.

Hall reiterated to Lockley Sacred Heart’s commitment to keeping jobs in the county, provided they don’t jeopardize the overall economical sustainability.

"We will do everything on giving those people opportunities," ticking off data from other locations in the Panhandle that show robust job numbers.

"In Bay Medical, we right now have 150 open positions," he said. "We promote, we pay for education, we put them in an environment with a large system where they have enormous upward mobility. The average salary of the jobs is much higher,"

"We’re going to lose the ones we got and you’re going to hire yours," said Lockley.

"We certainly want to find a position for each and every one of them," Hall said.

He also said he is aware of the importance of having local residents able to visit their loved ones, and to serving the needs of the eastern end of the county.

"We have every intention to look at all the social issues," Hall said. "We have every intention to look at TMH (Tallahassee Memorial Hospital) how we’re better able to take care of Carrabelle. We’re a servant of the community."

Lockley asked again about the 10-bed option. "I just don’t understand why we can’t have a hospital," he said.

"We’re giving you a proposal on what we can do that’s economically viable on what the availability of funds are," Hall said.

"It’s economical for you all, it’s a disaster for us," Lockley replied. "We promised the people and I was on the board and we went out for the sales tax and we’re under a commitment to do what we said we’re going to do. We’re under an obligation; I don’t know whether we can do that legally or not. We’d have to go back to the people and ask."

Hall said Sacred Heart has not studied emergency services. "We’d be happy to evaluate that and look at that," he said.

Commissioner Smokey Parrish asked how long a commitment Sacred Heart was willing to make to a long-term lease.

"We’d sign the lease on a time requirement you feel comfortable with," Hall said, suggesting a good starting point would be for 20 years. "We are not coming here to diminish Franklin County; we’re here to improve Franklin County."

Commissioner Bert Boldt said the geographical distance in the county was a factor, and that a comprehensive solution should be sought. "It seems demographics are moving more east. I’m interested in seeing a facility moving further east," he said.

"We’d make a commitment to the eastern end of the county I can commit to you," Hall said. "We will work to bring that, we’ve done that in all our marketplaces

Hall said he would not commit to assuming Weems accounts payable or accounts receivable.

Commissioner Ricky Jones closed out the meeting with an appeal to considering the proposal. "We just really want good solid answers; some of these questions are reaching past the proposal," he said.

He opened a discussion regarding whether Capital Health Plan would cover costs in Gulf County, and Hall said that right now it wouldn’t, but would extend to Franklin County services.

"When we take them to Port St Joe, that’s an issue. Capital Health is not a resolved issue," Hall said. "We’re one of the top two providers from Jacksonville to Pensacola, we have considerable influence on insurance companies. We’ll work to make a workable agreement with Capital Health Plan. We will not diminish the access to good high-quality insurance to residents of Franklin County. We won’t put them in financial disadvantage."

Jones said he would look carefully at the proposal, but stopped short of endorsing it. "This is our one shot to have this kind of opportunity," he said.