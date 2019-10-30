The open house is free to the public. Tours begin on the hour starting at 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

PENSACOLA – The National Flight Academy (NFA) will host an open house on Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. for families to explore the USS Ambition and learn about America’s premier Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) educational facility.

The open house is free to the public. Tours begin on the hour starting at 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The NFA offers one of the most exciting and immersive learning experiences in the world, inspiring students in an aviation-themed adventure aboard a simulated, land-locked aircraft carrier.

Guests will experience a glimpse of what is to be expected as an Ambition eXperimental Pilot (AXP) during a week aboard the virtual aircraft carrier. The open house will provide families the chance to tour the mess deck, berthing spaces, learning hubs and Hangar Bay equipped with the X-12B Triad simulators. NFA staff and Chiefs will be on hand to talk about the programs and answer questions.

Please call 850-458-7836 or email info@nationalflightacademy.com to reserve a spot.

The National Flight Academy is located at 1 Fetterman Way, adjacent to the National Naval Aviation Museum on Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola, Florida. Please be advised that all guests coming aboard NAS Pensacola must present valid identification for entry to the Air Station. All unescorted visitors to the National Flight Academy who do not possess valid DoD identification will be required to enter NAS Pensacola via the West gate, located at 1878 South Blue Angel Parkway.

For more information about the National Flight Academy, visit http://www.nationalflightacademy.com.