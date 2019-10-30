The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office say Tre’sean Carr, 25, of Apalachicola tossed bleach water onto a Gainesville woman.

A northwest Florida man was arrested in Alachua County on Tuesday after deputies say he tossed bleach water onto a Gainesville woman in her home last week.

Tre’sean Carr, 25, of Apalachicola, southwest of Tallahassee, approached the woman as she loaded her parked car at 1817 SW 69th Terrace at about 5:30 a.m on Oct. 23, according to a sworn complaint affidavit from the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.

Carr, who knew the woman, began speaking to her and tried to take the keys to her Jeep, the complaint said.

The woman went into her apartment and Carr followed her inside, the complaint said.

Once inside, he threw a television on the ground, breaking it, and threw a mop bucket full of bleach water onto her, the complaint said.

Carr ran, but deputies arrested him Tuesday on charges of battery, larceny, obstructing justice and resisting an officer.

He was taken to the Alachua County jail, and bond was set at $75,099.