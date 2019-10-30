Jim Farmer, a former University of Alabama basketball star who became a first-round NBA draft choice, a model and a country musician, has been arrested and charged after a two-day, undercover human-trafficking sting in Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The arrest was reported by the Dothan Eagle. Farmer is a Dothan native.

Farmer, who now resides in Franklin, Tennessee, was charged with trafficking a person for a commercial sex act, the TBI arrest report says.

According to the TBI, an undercover investigation aimed at addressing human trafficking in Rutherford County, Tennessee, led authorities to place several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to commercial sex.

The focus of the operation was to identify people seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors, per the Dothan Eagle report. As a result of the operation, authorities arrested 16 men and booked them at the Rutherford County Jail.

Farmer, who played at Alabama from 1983 through 1987, was a standout for the Crimson Tide 1987 SEC Championship team. He was a first round draft choice of the NBA Dallas Mavericks in 1987, being taken as the 20th overall pick. Farmer went on to play for several NBA teams including the Mavericks, Utah Jazz, Seattle Supersonics, Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets.