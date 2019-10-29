Trick or treating on Halloween night may include some rain boots and umbrellas in the Gadsden area.

Those who plan on having trunk or treats, will likely move them indoors.

Rain is expected to move into the area after 1 a.m. Wednesday and then stick around until 7 p.m. Thursday.

Rainfall will be near 100% Wednesday and Thursday with the possibility of a few thunderstorms. The chance of rain on Wednesday will be 90% with the rainfall amounts estimated to be nearly 1 inch or more in some areas.

The showers will continue into Thursday as a cold front moves through. Temperatures should be around 50 degrees by 5 p.m. with the winds picking up and coming from the south at 10 mph. The rain chances will be at 100% until 7 p.m. when the front is expected to move through the Gadsden area.

Once the front moves through Thursday night, we will see one of our coldest nights since March with a low around 35.

On Friday, which will be Week 10 of the high school football season, it will be sunny with a high around 56. The low Friday night is expected to be around 36.

The weekend looks promising with the highs around 58 and the lows around 36 through Monday.