James Putnal was unhappy at people tearing up grass in his front yard

A 42-year-old Carrabelle man, upset at surveyors in Lanark Village doing work for a future Dollar Store, took matters into his own hands last week, behind the trigger of an AR-15 style sporting rifle.

According to an Oct. 22 probable cause affidavit filed by the sheriff’s office on Oct. 22, James Bishop Putnal, 42, Carrabelle, fired about 14 shots, from a black Del-Ton Inc. 5.56 caliber rifle sometime before 5 p.m. that afternoon.

According to the affidavit, Putnal had approached two surveyors, James Morris and Timothy Spence as they were doing work on property at 2619 U.S. 98 in Lanark Village.

Morris said Putnal came out of his home and yelled “Motherf***ers, get off my f***ing property.” He said Putnal continued to yell obscenities at him and Spence, and later was seen standing in his front yard alongside a motorcycle parked there, holding what appeared to Morris to be an AR-15.

Morris said Putnal fired the rifle “in close proximity to where (he and Spence) were standing,” according to the report.

“Morris said that he could see branches from the trees falling down as a result of being struck by the bullets,” read the report, authored by Deputy Gordon Rolf.

Morris said he heard about 20 shots; Spence said he heard between 12 and 20.

When Putnal stopped shooting, according to Spence, he held the rifle for the men to see it and said “I ain’t fuc***g with y’all anymore! Get off my property.”

Gordon said he saw eight rifle cartridges on the ground, and four on the porch area.

Assisted by Major Cliff Carroll and Capt. Dwayne Coulter, Gordon entered Putnal’s home and photographed the apparent weapon that was used.

Putnal was taken to jail and charged with two counts aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, and discharging a firearm in public. He was given a $2,500 bond.

Gordon said that while en route to the jail, Putnal told the deputy that “Back in the old days it was OK to fire a warning shot to get people off your land.”

Putnal told the officer he had several problems with people tearing up grass in his front yard, and that seeing the surveyors there had upset him.

“Mr. Putnal also said that he ‘never shot at them” and that he would never shoot at a person,” according to the report.

Putnal asked the deputy what he ought to do when people are on his land and refuse to leave when asked to.

“I advised Mr. Putnal that he should contact the sheriff’s office in this situation and we would respond to assess the situation,” read the report.

The report said five firearms were sized from the residence, with a possibility of other weapons inside.