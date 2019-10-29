The Houma-based nonprofit Children's Water Safety Awareness will host its third annual Pastalaya on the Bayou fundraiser on Saturday.

Running from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Houma Courthouse Square, the cook-off will benefit the organization's effort to promote water safety through free swimming and CPR lessons and the sale of discounted life jackets.

"We directly represent families from this area that have lost a loved one to

a drowning incident," according to the nonprofit's flyer.

Teams of up to four people can enter the cook-off for a $125 fee. There will be awards for first, second and third place entries as well as a People's Choice category.

For an entry form, contact Joey Vining at 860-6625, Marvin Vining at 637-0796 or Ronnie Ledet at 688-6398.

The event will also feature live music, a 50-50 raffle, a silent auction, craft vendors, games and food.

Admission to the event costs $5 per adult. It is free for children under five years old.