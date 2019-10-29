Forty years after they graduated, the AHS Class of 1979 reunited

Four decades have passed in the blink of an eye, and earlier this month, members of the Apalachicola High School Class of 1979 got a chance to see one another once again.

Over the weekend of Oct. 11 and 12 in Apalachicola - on Friday night at the Half Shell Dockside Restaurant, and on Saturday at Rivercrest Lodge – the class held its reunion.

“The camaraderie we shared as friends and classmates in the 70s some 40 years ago was confirmed that weekend, that neither time nor distance mitigated our endearment as The Class of 1979,” wrote Brenda Barfield, on behalf of her classmates.

“We dined, cried, conversed, laughed and danced the night away like we did many decades ago. As the night concluded there were more tears as we became sadly aware of our inevitable departure, each one of us having to return back to our place of domicile,” she shared.

“This class is impenetrable, staying connected all these years clearly is a strong bond of engagement,” Barfield wrote.

Those who attended recalled their years at AHS, when the class was led by President Matthew Heyser, Vice President Ronald Maxwell, Secretary Monique McCaskill and Treasurer Andrea Nichols.

At commencement ceremonies, with yellow roses the class flower, baby blue the class color and “Looks Like We Made It” the class song, the high school band had played “Yesterday” by The Beatles, and Diana VanTassel and Amanda Siprell delivered the valedictorian and salutatorian addresses, respectively.

At this month’s reunion, the class remembered those who have passed on, who included Martin Benton Brewer, Brad Raymond Carlson, Norman Isdore Carrin, James Albert Harris Jr., Thomas Anthony Moore, Tony Albert Smith, John Elliot Towner, Leel Toler, Barry Brown, Ron Fur and David Kent.

“Remember our Class Philosophy, which is true and relevant even after all these years ‘The grand essentials to happiness in this life are something to do, something to love, and something to hope for,’” Barfield shared.

“High five, kudos and love to our classmates Suzanne Hill Besore, and Joseph “Smokey" Parrish for your planning contribution. Y'all nailed it!” she wrote on behalf of the class.

“And to anyone who provided assistance, The Class of 1979 thanks you,” Barfield wrote. “It was heartfelt and greatly appreciated.

“Until the next time wishing much continued blessings to you and your families.”