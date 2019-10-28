Two days after she was reported missing, the search continued Wednesday for a missing Lanark Village woman.

Michelle Rae "Mickey" Majerus was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Monday on Oak Street in Lanark Village, wearing a white t-shirt and tan ball cap.

Age 70, five-feet seven-inches tall, with dark blond hair and brown eyes,, Majerus has early stages of dementia and is partially blind. Her phone, glasses and purse, all her personal belongings, were found inside her residence.

Sheriff A.J. Smith said that no signs of foul play have been discovered, but all possibilities are being considered in this evolving mystery.

She said a deputy took her home Sunday night, after she was found intoxicated, and that was the last time anyone had contact with her. Her neighbors ho look out for her discovered she was not around the next day.

Smith said law enforcement agencies have been out in force, including K-9 search dogs from Franklin Correctional Institution and from Scent Evidence K9, horses from the Bay County Mounted Posse, drones from Florida State University, two helicopters, Florida Division of Forestry, a dive team from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Carrabelle Police Department, Carrabelle and Lanark Village firefighters, county emergency management, and CERT, using everything from all-terrain vehicles, to individual searchers to aerial and waterborne investigators.

"We’e leaving no stone unturned," said Smith.

He said searchers have canvassed homes throughout the area, and that a nationwide bulletin has gone out in hopes of finding Majerus. He said all nearby hospitals and shelters have been contacted,

"We have done a very thorough job," said Smith. He said there is always the possibility Majerus may be avoiding being detected.

"Dementia can make people fearful of the law," he said. "We are not ruling anything out."

Smith appealed for anyone who may have video from Monday, perhaps a ring camera in a doorway viewer, from nearby to contact the sheriff’s office. If you have any information please contact the sheriff's office at 670-8500.