A 29-year-old Lockport woman was arrested Thursday in connection to a string of burglaries in Lockport last week, authorities said.

Misty Kuramoto is charged with three counts of simple burglary, two counts of theft and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called out Thursday to the 5300 block of La. 1 in Lockport after three vehicles were burglarized and sets of keys, a wallet, access cards and other items were stolen from other vehicles, the Sheriff’s Office said.

After developing Kuramoto as a suspect, deputies found several stolen items in her possession which were later returned to the victims, authorities said. Deputies also found a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in Kuramoto’s possession.

She was arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish jail on a $30,850 bond.