A recent Saturday evening was a peaceful and quiet time in Gadsden’s Whorton Bend area. People from the surrounding area gathered at the community center to hear “the man from India” tell how the sponsorship of Primitive Baptist congregations is helping spread of Christianity and the saving of souls in his country.

Anniston’s Calvin Branning stood before the assembly, raising his voice in leading several gospel songs from the Old School Hymnal — “I Am Thine, O Lord,” “Grace, Tis a Charming Sound,” “What Wondrous Love,” and “How Great Thou Art” — with voices raised in a cappella praise. It was a joyful, worshipful way to begin a service.

The Gadsden Primitive Baptist Church, with others in the U.S., has long been a sponsor of missions in India, a country that is mostly Hindu in its religion. The main focus for the past quarter century has been on the day care ministry headed by pastor Guna Gunasekaran.

Guna, a former Hindu, whose father was custodian of the temple, was born and raised in poverty. He told of being told that he didn’t have “a brain in his head” when he went to high school, and being told to sit on the bench at the back of the schoolroom. Guna laughed when he said, “The teacher told me there was no hope, no future.”

But that changed. Guna told how he studied the Word of God and finally found job paying him $10 per month. “I was happy, got married and worked for Jesus Christ,” he said. “God gave me a future, unspeakable joy in my heart.”

Guna quoted Paul’s words from Acts 20:24: “But none of these things move me, neither count I my life dear unto myself, so that I might finish my course with joy, and the ministry, which I have received of the Lord Jesus, to testify the gospel of the grace of God.”

Persistence paid off when he finally completed high school and entered college, eventually earning a Master of Religion degree and becoming a minister in the Anglican church. “God did not give peace in my heart, so I gave up that ministry and was led by the Bible to join with the Primitive Baptists who were doing a great work in my area of the country,” Guna said.

Primitive in the denomination’s name refers to members’ desire to adhere to the original teachings and methods of the early church rather than newer traditions that have accumulated over the years.

In poverty-stricken areas of India, there are hundreds of “orphan” children. Most are from parents who have no way of caring for them, leaving them to fend for themselves, many dying on the streets. Some have family members who can give them only a place to sleep but no food, clothes or schooling. It is a pitiful sight.

This is where the work of the Primitive Baptists comes in. Their money provides day care in Guna’s area for 300 children who receive food, medical and dental care plus schooling, including college, all at no charge to them. Some of the children are able to help poor farmers in their work.

Guna serves as superintendent of the day care orphanages. During his 35 years of ministry, he also has helped plant 32 different churches and trained 36 ministers in the area.

He said a question that’s always asked is “How do you teach the children to read? I tell them that we teach them to read the Bible; it’s a simple way and it works.”

For more information about the day care work, contact Deacon Herman Spicer at 256-490-7100 or 256-413-7914. Guna’s mailing address is Post Box No. 6, Omalur_636455, Salem DT. TN. s. India. Email: ipbaptist59@gmail.com.