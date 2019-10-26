Humane Society of West Alabama: Now where did that stubby tail come from? That's the mystery with Leah, a 1-year-old female shepherd mix. Leah has a light-tan-and-white coat with cute fly-away ears. She weighs 32 pounds now, but she may get to about 40 pounds when fully grown. Leah is a very sweet, loving, fun dog. She has a great, outgoing personality and wants to be everyone's best friend. She still has puppy energy, so she will need stimuli and exercise to help expel that energy. Leah would do better in a home with a fenced yard so she can run and play. She tends to be the dominant dog, so a trial would be needed if other dogs are in the household. She should be fine with children 10 and older. Leah has started on house-training, is up to date on her vet care, spayed, heartworm negative and is microchipped. All HSWA dogs are either at our Dog Adoption Facility or in foster homes. All dogs require an appointment to meet. Please call 205-554-0011 or email humaneswa@yahoo.com to request an appointment and to check availability. Adoption fee is $75. For more information, visit www.humanesocietyofwa.org/howtoadopt.

