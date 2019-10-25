BOAZ — NyNy Davis and Ethan Foster combined to rush for 232 yards and four touchdowns to lead Class 5A, No. 5 Etowah to a 35-14 win over Boaz on Thursday.

Davis and Foster each carried the ball 11 times and scored twice. Davis rushed for 132 yards, while Foster ran for 100 yards.

The game was the regular season finalé for both teams. Both have also qualified for the state playoffs.

Etowah improved to 9-1 overall and 6-0 in Class 5A, Region 6. Boaz fell to 4-6, 3-3.

Etowah scored its first points on its second possession from its 20 after a Boaz missed field goal.

An eight-play drive was capped by a 1-yard run by William Cox. Eric Edge’s PAT gave the Blue Devils a 7-0 lead at the 9:29 mark of the first.

After a Boaz punt on the ensuing possession Etowah went 72 yards using 11 plays to increase the lead to 13-0. Foster scored on a 15-yard run with 1:52 left in the quarter. The point after was blocked.

Etowah increased the lead to 19-0 on a two play, 67-yard drive following another Boaz punt. Davis capped it with a 35-yard run with 7:59 left in the first half. The two-point pass failed.

Boaz took the ensuing possession and drove 82 yards using 15 plays to score its first touchdown.

The score came on a 22-yard pass from Easton Hardin to Chandler Earnest. Gerardo Baeza kicked the PAT and Etowah led 19-7 at halftime.

Etowah increased its lead to 25-7 as the Blue Devils opened the second half with an 11 play, 70-yard drive capped by a Davis 15-yard run.

Edge added a 37-yard field goal late in the third quarter and Foster had his second touchdown of the game on a 28-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Boaz scored its second touchdown on a Hardin 22-yard pass to Carson Chamblee midway through the fourth quarter.