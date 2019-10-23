All Times CDT

COLLEGE FOOTBALL SEC REPLAYS

11 a.m., Florida at South Carolina, (replay, SEC)

1 p.m., Tennessee at Alabama, (replay, ESPNU)

6:30 p.m., “The Nick Saban Show,” (taped, WVUA)

GOLF

10 p.m., The Zozo Championship, (TGC)

2 a.m., The Zozo Championship, (TGC)

5:30 a.m., The Portugal Masters, (TGC)

HORSE RACING

Noon, Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y., (FS2)

MLB BASEBALL WORLD SERIES

7 p.m., Washington at Houston, Game 2, (FOX

NBA BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m., Boston at Philadelphia, (ESPN)

9 p.m., Denver at Portland, (ESPN)

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m., Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, (NBCSN)

SOCCER MLS PLAYOFFS CUP

6 p.m., TBD at NY City FC, Eastern Conference Semifinal, (FS1)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

10 p.m., Pepperdine at Santa Clara, (ESPNU)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

5 p.m., Rutgers at Ohio State, (BTN)

6 p.m., Kansas at Kansas State, (ESPNU)

7 p.m., Illinois at Penn State, (BTN)

7 p.m., LSU at Kentucky, (SEC)

8 p.m., Ole Miss at Georgia, (ESPNU)

TALK SHOWS

6 a.m., “The Blitz” with Martin Houston, (102.9 FM)

7 a.m., “Inside the Locker Room with Wimp and Barry,” (102.9 FM)

9 a.m., “The Gary Harris Show,” (102.9 FM)

11 a.m., “Southern Fried Sports” with Travis Reier, (102.9 FM)

Noon, “The Jay Barker Show,” (102.9 FM)

2 p.m., “The Game” with Ryan Fowler, (102.9 FM)

2 p.m., “The Paul Finebaum Show,” (SEC, 94.5 FM)