The Coast Guard and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission continued their search Wednesday morning for a 46-year-old Colorado man missing since Sunday after he and two crew members were aboard a cabin cruiser that sank off the coast of Alligator Point.

The "Old School," a 49-foot Cary Marine cabin cruiser en route to New Orleans via the Intracoastal Waterway, went down on Sunday sometime before 6 p.m. about four miles south of Alligator Point.

On Monday, the Coast Guard recovered the body of Wallace Rogers, 62, of Little Rock, Arkansas, and rescued Beaumon Rogers, 60, of Madisonville, Louisiana, who was transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

The Coast Guard and FWC are continuing to search for the boat’s owner, Darren Peterson, of Montrose, Colorado..

Rebekah Nelson, an FWC spokeswoman, said Peterson bought the boat up north, and then left the Hudson River heading to their destination in Louisiana.

On Saturday, shortly before 10 a.m. the Old School left Crystal River for Louisiana, based on tracking done by a family member. The boat had departed from Cape Canaveral a few days prior to that, and then rounded the Florida peninsula.

"We also did have cell phone forensics that let us know about the time where we had planned when the vessel went into distress on Sunday evening," U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Corrie Sergent told a Tallahassee television station.

Sergent said Beaumon Rogers, recovering at TMH, has been helping the Coast Guard narrow its coverage of the 1,620 square nautical mile search area..

The FWC discovered the partially submerged 49-foot vessel about 6 p.m. Sunday, and the two agencies began their search.

"When the vessel reached the area south of Alligator Point, it experienced mechanical failure and began to sink, causing all three occupants to enter the water," said Nelson.

The Coast Guard is using two helicopter and two boat crews during this search for Peterson. Taking part are Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew, Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk Helicopter aircrew; and Guard Station Panama City 25-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew, and 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew