Eastpoint fall festival tonight

Eastpoint Church of God's annual Fall Festival is tonight, Thursday, Oct. 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the church, at 379 Avenue A.

Lots of free food, fun, and prizes! For more info, call 670-8704.

First Pentecostal Harvest Festival Wednesday

The First Pentecostal Holiness Church, 379 Brownsville Road in Apalachicola, will host a Harvest Festival Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the church.

Enjoy games, prizes, food and fun, enjoy the cakewalk, hayrides and candy, and even take part in the pie baking contest

‘A Hunted Trail’ at lighthouse this weekend

The Forgotten Coast Parrot Head Club, in association with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, is presenting “A Haunted Trail” this weekend at the Crooked River Lighthouse, 1975 Highway 98, just west of Carrabelle.

The event starts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25 and 26, and continues Thursday, Oct. 31. Tickets are $10 for adults and children age 13 and over, and $5 for those 12 and under.

No strollers, pets or alcohol will be allowed. Children age 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult age 18 or older.

Proceeds go to Project Lifesaver via the sheriff office’s charity fund.