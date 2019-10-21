Mortgagor: Kevin Pointer, Rachel Pointer; Lender: Quicken Loans INC; $124,300; Lot in Terrebonne; 1584976 7/16/19

Mortgagor: Scheltta Lodrigue, Christopher Naquin; Lender: Quicken Loans; $107,855; Lot in Terrebonne; 1584979 7/16/19

Mortgagor: Kim Bourdier; Lender:Quicken Loans; $50,875; lot14 blk3 St Michael Subd; 1584980 7/16/19

Mortgagor: Gustave Marie III, Jennifer Marie; Lender: Quicken Loans; $210,145; sec104 T17S R17E; 1584982 7/16/19

Mortgagor: Stephanie Danos, Travis Danos; Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank NA; $199,500; lot25 Tropical Townhouses; 1584989 7/16/19

Mortgagor: Granvil III; Lender: Homebridge Financial Services INC; $158,585; 1584992 7/16/19

Mortgagor: Hutch N Sons Downtown Full Service LLC; Lender: South Central Planning & Development Commission; $115,000; 1585029 7/16/19

Mortgagor: Frank McNabb; Lender: Assurance Financial Group LLC; $380,000; sec101 T17S R17E; 1585054 7/16/19

Mortgagor: Saleh Hussein, Hosn Ahmed; Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank NA; $40,000; lot2 blkA Elizabeth Town; 1585058 7/16/19

Mortgagor: Joseph Klapatch, Kristen Klapatch; Lender: Keller Mortgage LLC; $285,000; lot4 blk1 South Ellendale Estates Subd; 1585061 7/16/19

Mortgagor: Julio Escobar; Lender: Assurance Financial Group LLC; $162,993; lot1 blk7 Patriot Point Add; 1585064 7/16/19

Mortgagor: Jay Helms, Rosemary Helms; Lender: Eustis Mortgage Corp; $140,000; sec83 T15S R16E; 1585202 7/17/19

Mortgagor: Lori Lirette; Lender: Joey Lirette; $149,000; lot20 blk7 Frontlawn Terrance Subd; 1585223 7/18/19

Mortgagor: Nicholas Daigle, Kimberly Daigle; Lender: American South Financial Services LLC; $144,045; : lots 26 and 27 blk32 City of Houma; 1585275 7/18/19

Mortgagor: Nicholas Lyons, Robin Lyons; Lender: Loandepot.com LLC; $127,136; sec13 T18S R18E; 1585355 7/19/19

Mortgagor: Jeffrey Helluin; Lender: Caliber Home Loans INC; $132,456; lot18 blk4 Houma East Subd; 1585381 7/19/19

Mortgagor: Dularge LLC; Lender: Servisfirst Bank; $195,000; Lot in Terrebonne; 1585385 7/19/19

Mortgagor: Chanon Clement; Lender: Nationstar Mortgage LLC; $130,202; secs 58 and 59 T16S R15E; 1585396 7/19/19

Mortgagor: Spencer Comeaux, Heather Comeaux; Lender:Assurance Financial Group LLC; $256,000; lot2 blk1 Bayou Country Estates Subd; 1585399 7/19/19

Mortgagor: Bryant Naquin; Lender: United Wholesale Mortgage; $167,902; lot11 Cavaness Estate; 1585402 7/19/19

Mortgagor: Stacy Anderson; Lender: Assurance Financial Group LLC; $100,000; lot4 blk5 Jastremski Add; 1585411 7/19/19

Mortgagor: William Mayer Jr, Rebecca Mayer; Lender: Campus Federal Credit Union; $900,000; secs 66 and 67 T20S R18E; 1585417 7/19/19

Mortgagor: Thomas Picou, Cindy Picou; Lender: Iberiabank; $264,000; lot32 blk13 J Wallace Thibodaux Estates; 1585424 7/22/19

Mortgagor: Mark Pitre; Lender: GMFS LLC; $134,900; Lot in Terrebonne; 1585445 7/22/19

Mortgagor: Cody Clement, Heather Clement; Lender:TIAA F S B; $64,500; lots 6 and 7 Westside SUbd; 1585449 7/22/19

Mortgagor: Dennis Leboeuf, Rhonda Leboeuf; Lender: Amerisave Mortgage Corp; $142,704; Lot in Terrebonne; 1585451 7/22/19

Mortgagor: Todd Ledet Sr; Lender: Quicken Loans INC; $96,662; lot2 blk2 Sherwood Park Subd; 1585493 7/22/19

Mortgagor: Jaimen Dupre, Mary Dupre; Lender: Stearns Bank NA; $1,101,000; lot6 blk2 Westgate Subd; 1585520 7/23/19

Mortgagor: Rose Jacob; Lender: Flagstar Bank F S B; $194,949; lot19 blk4 Highland Village Add; 1585570 7/23/19

Mortgagor: Nolan Boudreaux III, Lorna Boudreaux; Lender: Wintrust Mortgage; $344,200; lot27 blk1 Callahan Estates; 1585571 7/23/19

Mortgagor: Matthew Bergeron Jr; Lender: Assurance Financial Group LLC; $107,575; lot5 blk64 City of Houma; 1585592 7/23/19

Mortgagor: Aaron Carreras, Casey Carreras; Lender: Assurance Financial Group LLC; $378,000; lots 20 and 21 blk1 Indian Ridge Plantation Subd; 1585617 7/23/19

Mortgagor: Matthew Adams; Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank NA; $168,000; lot18 blk7 Westgate Subd; 1585619 7/23/19