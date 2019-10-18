After a busy regular season, the Seahawk cross country team is gearing to host an enormous district tournament on Thursday, Oct. 24.

The first race in this exciting event begins at 11 a.m. Entry fee is $6.

“Hosting districts this year is a big deal for Franklin County,” said coach Kati-Morgan Hathcock. “There are 18 schools in our district competing in this race. It will be very fast and competitive race.”

Saturday’s FSU Invitational at Apalachee Park in Tallahassee saw six season bests, as the team sharpened their form for next week’s start of the post-season.

In the 5,000 meter run, the girls team was led with a time of 26:47.60 by sophomore Marlee Tucker, who finished 117 overall. Freshman Adia Barber ran a 28:48.30 to finish 163rd.

Season best times were record by both First Baptist Christian senior Lydia Strickland, who ran a 29:27.10 to finish 168th, just ahead First Baptist junior Eva Strickland, who ran a 31:36.00 to finish 177th.

Freshman Alondra Jimenez ran a 31:39.80. good enough for 179th place, and junior Makayla Varner ran a season best 34:46 to finish 191st.

Among the boys, junior Austin Gray ran a 20:39 for 145th place, while eighth grader Reece Juno ran a 21:27.30 to finish 184th.

Sophomore Michael Square was 251st, with a run of 24:16.10, while senior Levi Bilbo had a season best 24:33.10 to finish 255th.

Sophomore Alex Itzkovitz set a season best 24:57.10, for 260th place, ahead of senior Ayden Pearson’s 26:02.50 for 264th, and a season best 26:13.70 for seventh grader Josiah Friddle, good for 266th.

At the Oct. 8 middle school championships at Holy Comforter, the team was led in the 3,000-meter race by Reece Juno, in 23rd place with a 13:16.70. Seventh grader Shlok Patel set a season best 16:09.90 to finish 53rd, while Friddle had a season best 16:15.50 for 55th.

Sixth grader Sean Gray posted a 16:40.60 time, for 56th place, while sixth grader Owen Juno ran a season best 16:43.00 to finish 57th.

In the Salute to Steve Prefontaine 5K Forest Run Race at Tallahassee’s Silver Lake Sept 28, the team was led by Austin Gray in fourth place with a 23:25 time, followed in sixth place by junior Francisco Juan, with a time of 23:44.

Square ran seventh, with a 24:45 time, just ahead of ninth place finisher Pearson, who finished with a time of 25:54. Bilbo ran 13th, with a 27:18 time. Sean Gray was 21st, with a 30:08 time, and Friddle was 35th, with a 32:45 finish.

Among the girls, Tucker finished 19th, with a time of 29:12, ahead of Barber, 29th with a 30:55 time; Jimenez, who finished 37th with a 34:13 time; and Varner, who finished 42nd, with a time of 38:01.