On Thursday, Oct. 10, the Franklin County varsity boys golf team had their last regular season match in Quincy against RF Munroe and Rickards. The Seahawks were short-handed by two players, Tyler Rainwater and Colin Wefing, who stayed behind due to sickness.

But that did not deter Cale Barber and Schuyler Donahoe, who shot a 40 and 49, respectively.

The overall team score for the Seahawks had to be increased by 144 strokes for the absent players. Double par is the standard for matches. The final team standings were RF Munroe 224, Seahawks 237, and Rickards 266.

The Seahawks traveled to Tallahassee’s Southwood Country Club Wednesday to compete in their district tournament. If they place in the top three teams they will continue to the regional tournament to be held in St. Augustine at the World Golf Village Hall of Fame, on Oct. 22.

“Thank you to St. James Bay Golf Club and all the employees there for allowing the teams to practice there and have it as our home course,” said Coach Mike Todd.