Franklin County High School senior Cale Barber won a hard-fought victory Saturday to put him on pace to take home a championship in the Red Hills Junior Golf Tour.

After being tied at 166 after two rounds, Barber, of Carrabelle, shot a par on the sudden death hole to edge Ethan Cox, of Dothan, Alabama in the event at the Kinderlou Forest Country Club in Valdosta, Georgia.

Barber shot a 15-over par 87 to trail Cox’s 84 after the first round, but made up the three-stroke deficit on Saturday, shooting a seven-over par 79 to tie Cox, who shot an 82.

The one remaining tournament on the tour will be held Nov. 16-17 at Southwood Country Club in Tallahassee, and Cale is in the lead for the season going in.

Barber’s teammate on the Seahawks team, senior Tyler Rainwater, is in fourth place on the tour, while freshman Colin Wefing is in 17th place.

Among the girls, in the Emerald Division, Carrabelle’s Ava Fehring, a member of the Class of 2028 , has competed, as has Carrabelle’s Jessalee Core, a member of the Class of 2025.