The Burley family, stationed at Tyndall Air Force Base and in town to visit family, took home the top prize, a $50 gift certificate for Bowery Station, at the Oktoberfest costume contest sponsored by the downtown Apalachicola hot spot on Saturday of last weekend's festival. "It was great to see so many folks get in the spirit of the event for all three days," said Matt Gardi, Bowery Station owner. "But this whole family went the extra mile and were all decked out. We were excited to see so many folks visiting from around the country for our sixth annual ApalachOktoberfest, many in costume." Pictured from left are daughter Mackenzie, son Ryan and parents Eric and Kristina Burley.