PANAMA CITY — Taking cues from a popular book about local ghost stories, the Haunted Walking Tour returns to downtown Panama City this year for two nights of spooky tales.

“Being in the Center for the Arts, right in the heart of downtown historic Panama City, we are so excited to be hosting this event. Surprisingly enough, we’ve learned things about this area that we didn’t know,” said Jayson Kretzer, executive director of Bay Arts Alliance. “For instance, the unsolved murder of Joseph Mullins, and how his car was found down by the post office covered in blood. And The Light Room’s old life as a haunted antiques shop. Even the extent of the hauntings in the Martin Theatre is surprising. I think residents young and old will learn something new and get a kick out of the tour.”

Tours will be Friday and Saturday, Oct. 18 and 19, lasting about one hour, and will take visitors from the Center for the Arts past Francie’s, down to the Bay County History Museum, and back again. Tickets are $10, and children 5 years old and younger are free. The tours will start at 6 p.m. each night and leave every 15 minutes, with the last tour starting at 9:30 p.m.

“It should be a lot of fun,” said Dixie Clough, marketing director for Bay Arts Alliance. “Some of the stories will be told by our talented guides, but at many of the stops, you’ll hear from the historic figures themselves. In fact, we need to extend a huge thank you to all the amazing local talent that will be volunteering to make these nights so spooktacular.”

This is the first year the Bay Arts Alliance will host the tour, which was originally a project of Beverly Nield and Paul Bonnette. Nield published a book, "Haunted Panama City," about the ghostly tales throughout downtown, on which this year's tour is based.

“I’ve loved teaming up with the Center for the Arts this year,” Nield said. “We were planning to do so last year, but as with everything else, Hurricane Michael got in the way. This will be our third year for the tour, and we hope people love it.”

The tour is wheelchair accessible and open to all ages, though it is aimed at older children and adults due to its length. Bay Arts Alliance suggests that parents take into account their children’s tolerance levels for walking, standing and listening. Those interested in the tour can sign up in advance through the Center for the Arts website: PCCenterForTheArts.com/haunted-walking-tour, or via phone at 850-640-3670.

There will also be limited space for walk-ins on each tour in addition to any ticketed spots that have yet to sell. All the proceeds will go to support Bay Arts Alliance and the Center for the Arts.

