BREAKING NEWS:

Due to the expected inclement weather this weekend, we are rescheduling Lantern Fest from Saturday, Oct. 19 to Sunday, Oct. 20. The time will remain the same, 6 TO 10 P.M.

We understand that there is a chance that the bad weather could be through the area prior to Lantern Fest. However there remains too much uncertainty about the timing of the storm and the timing of continued rain in the area. Therefore we feel that it is more important to ensure the well-being of our visitors traveling into the area, the Crooked River Lighthouse staff, and our event volunteers.

We are thrilled that our Celtic musicians, Aisha Ivey & Stephen Hodges, our dramatic reading performer, River Sheridan, our blacksmith, John Pfund, and our food vendor, Marine Street Grill have all committed to attending on Sunday. Unfortunately the TCC Dancers will not be able to participate on Sunday.

Please be safe and take all the necessary precautions as the weather approaches the area.

The Crooked River Lighthouse in Carrabelle is celebrating Lantern Fest this Sunday evening, Oct. 19.

This unique festival, best known for its awesome display of over 100 colorful, hanging lanterns, lights up the night with magic and history at the 1895 maritime landmark at 1975 Hwy 98 West, at Carrabelle Beach.

Admission for Lantern Fest, which runs from 6 to 10 p.m., is just $5 for adults and $1 for children for an evening of music, dance, theater, glowing lanterns and yummy food.

Special performances include amazing music by Aisha Ivey and Stephen Hodges, and a spectacular “glow-in-the-dark” performance from the Tallahassee Community College Dance Company. Actor River Sheridan will perform a dramatic reading, portraying John Caldwell, the last keeper of the Dog Island Light.

In addition, guests who are at least 44 inches tall may enjoy evening tower climbs, for just $5 for adults and $3 for children. Plus there is an ancient craft demonstration, an enchanting glowing lantern display plus star gazing with the Tallahassee Astronomical Society at Carrabelle Beach.

The Keeper's House Museum and Gift Shop will be open and delicious food can be purchased from the Marine Street Grill along with delectable desserts and Carrabelle Coast Coffee from the Beacon Bistro.

Featured at this year’s event will be a performance of diverse ethnic tunes from the gifted duo of Ivey and Hodges. She has won the southeast United States Scottish Fiddle Championship for 10 years in a row. He plays an amazing array of instruments in a variety of styles.

The talented TCC dancers will dazzle guests on the outdoor stage with their superb choreography, and imaginative use of glow-in-the-dark props and illusions. The dance company has been inspiring creative dancers for over 17 years and the college has an admirable outreach program which enables these students to perform for audiences all over the state.

Performances of dancers and music will be alternated so guests can easily see both. Entertainment for this enchanting event will start early in the evening to accommodate multiple performances. Come early and watch a fascinating blacksmithing demonstration by John Pfund. Don’t forget to bring a chair and a lantern to comfortably enjoy the incredible performances, all under the night sky and the glowing, hanging lanterns, many of them handmade at earlier lanternmaking workshops.

Come enjoy the 124th birthday of the Crooked River Lighthouse!

For more information, visit www.crookedriverlighthouse.org, or on Facebook or contact the lighthouse gift shop at 697-2732 or carrabellelighthouse@gmail.com

Funded in part by the Tourist Development Council, with special thanks to the city of Carrabelle.