A Baton Rouge-based consulting firm released a new study that suggests two sediment diversions planned in Plaquemines Parish will generate $56.6 million in state revenue during construction.

The study, conducted by Loren C. Scott & Associates Inc., predicts that $1.85 billion will be spent over the course of seven years to create the Mid-Barataria and Mid-Breton Sediment Diversions.

“These projects will not only help defend our parish and region against the worst impacts of flooding, they will provide real economic opportunities for businesses and real jobs for residents,” said Steve Cochran, the campaign director for the environmental coalition Restore the Mississippi River Delta. “Louisiana is taking its biggest challenge and turning it into jobs and economic opportunity.”

The diversions will be the first two of their kind, though the state has included several others in its Coastal Master Plan. The proposed Atchafalaya sediment diversion stands to have the most impact on building land in Terrebonne Parish, which is still in the conceptual phase of planning.

Theoretically, the large structures will mimic the Mississippi River's natural role in land-building by diverting sediment into nearby marsh and wetlands during the spring flood season. The projects are designed to both build and maintain land.

Construction is expected to start on the Mid-Barataria diversion in 2021, with $225 million spent in Plaquemines Parish during that first year, according to the study. It projects that the project will be complete by 2025, with $1.15 billion spent on construction in total.

Work is expected to happen on the two projects simultaneously between 2023 and 2025 with the Mid-Breton diversion expected to be completed by 2027. About $700 million would be spent on that project from 2023 to 2027.

Within Plaquemines, the study estimates that 64 to 687 new jobs will be created over the seven-year construction period of both projects, paying $55,555 on average.

Those numbers don't include positions added for the ongoing operation and maintenance of the structures.

The parish is also expected to pick up an additional $4.4 million in local revenues.

Though the study didn't look at any economic impact the construction may have on Terrebonne or Lafourche, Cochran said it would generally be fair to compare the projects' impact on Plaquemines to future sediment diversions planned near Terrebonne and Lafourche.

“Economic benefits flow from investment, so there should be significant local benefits from the construction of any large project, whether it’s as large as a big diversion or not," he said.

--Staff Writer Halle Parker can be reached at hparker@houmatoday.com or 857-2204. Follow her on Twitter, @_thehalparker.