DeFUNIAK SPRINGS — State Attorney Bill Eddins has announced that Assan Deandre Rogers, 24, was sentenced by Walton County Circuit Judge Kelvin Wells on Tuesday to 15 years in prison for aggravated battery. Rogers entered a plea to the aggravated battery charge Sept. 5.

According to a press release from the State Attorney's Office, the charge stemmed from an incident on Nov. 22, 2017, when the victim came to Rogers’ home to visit a woman at the property. Rogers confronted the victim and armed himself with a firearm from inside the home.

Rogers shot the victim in the shoulder blade and thigh as the man was walking to his vehicle to leave the property, the release said. The victim was able to drive away and park nearby to call for help. A Walton County sheriff’s deputy found the victim in his vehicle and helped get him to a hospital, where the bullets were surgically removed.

The State Attorney's Office reported that law enforcement officers recovered 21 shell casings that Rogers fired.