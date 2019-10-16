I was sorry to read the letter criticizing the staff at our Carrabelle library. My experience has been quite different. I have been a member for over 25 years and am always welcomed pleasantly and respectfully.

Many times, staff (and/or) volunteers will research the availability of books on my “to read” list and order these competently and quickly for my reading convenience.

Over the last many years, it has been my pleasure to have such a helpful, friendly and attentive staff serving this community.

Aileen Benson