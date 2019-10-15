A dispute at High Tide bar off the Strip escalated to gunfire late Monday night, with the bouncer hospitalized and a suspected shooter in custody.

Police believe Anatwan Somerville, 28, started a fight with bouncer Malcolm Faciane when he was denied entry into the bar on Red Drew Avenue over either identification or dress code issues.

"The victim then engaged in a physical altercation with the suspect, during which several shots were fired with one striking the victim," said Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit commander Lt. Jack Kennedy.

The former University of Alabama tight end was shot in the arm and treated at DCH Regional Medical Center. He was recovering at home Tuesday night.

“I am recovering well, with no issues," he said. "I am just glad that everyone was able to make it home safely last night. Last night's events are not a reflection of High Tide or the people who work there."

Police were called to the bar at 11:50 p.m. Somerville was taken into custody shortly after the shooting and charged with attempted murder. He remained in the Tuscaloosa County Jail Tuesday with bond set at $60,000.