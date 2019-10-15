Eating is more than just a necessity to maintain life. It’s one of the most pleasurable activities on the planet. It can be at a 5-star restaurant, a buffet, a burger joint or the dining room table; solo or with some good company — there truly is nothing like a good meal.

For a couple of generations, however, physicians, researchers and scientists praised as lifesavers by some and dismissed as nannies and cranks by others have been trying to dissuade diners from eating things that aren’t good for them.

We’re certainly not going to contest the fact that a lot of the most pleasurable fare is loaded with calories, fat, sodium, carbohydrates, sugar and the like — stuff those physicians, researchers and scientists say can contribute to long-term health problems.

Now, someone is questioning both the conventional wisdom and the actual scope of that contribution.

The Associated Press this week reported on scientific papers specifically dealing with the impact of eating red and processed meats, released by a group of international researchers whose lead author specializes not in health issues but in research methodologies.

Organizations like the American Cancer Society and the American Heart Association have advised people to cut back on eating red and processed meats, citing links to cancer and heart disease. The new research concedes those links, but maintains any benefit from eating less of those things would be negligible. For example, it claims that reducing red meat by three servings a week would mean seven fewer cancer deaths per 1,000 people.

That puts us in a glass half full or empty situation. Nutrition advocates would focus on the seven lives saved. The methodologies researchers are focusing on whether it’s fair to try to convince or even compel the 993 people who wouldn’t be affected to give up the pleasure of a big, juicy hamburger or a perfectly cooked ribeye.

Of course there’s more involved, especially when it comes to red meat — like animal rights activists who don’t want people to eat meat for moral reasons, or environmental activists quaking in fear that cow flatulence is wrecking the Earth’s ozone layer. (We’re not following those particular rabbit trails right now.)

Nutrition advocates also concede that the studies linking specific foods to health problems generally aren’t conclusive, the recommendations that spring from them aren’t consistent and the risks and benefits are presented in simplistic terms because, as one told the AP, “People like bumper sticker guidance.”

Well, offering a single word of guidance — the word we’ve hauled out innumerable times in such discussions — is about as simplistic as it gets. That word is “moderation.”

We aren’t physicians, researchers or scientists. We simply try to approach things with common sense, and the understanding that nagging people not to do something is a way to ensure that a lot of them will tune you out and do just what you’re advocating against.

We think the notion that if most folks (we accept there are outliers to whom this doesn’t apply) eat what they find pleasurable in moderation, and get out of the recliner or computer chair or off the couch and expend more calories than they take in, they’ll be OK, is about as common sense as it gets.

Why not give it a try?