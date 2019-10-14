The Crimson Tide will play the Arkansas Razorbacks, with ESPN televising the game.

Kickoff for the University of Alabama's homecoming game has been set for 6 p.m. Oct. 26.

This will make UA's second straight night game as Saturday's contest against the University of Tennessee at Bryant-Denny Stadium is set to kick off at 8 p.m.

After the Arkansas game, Alabama has no game scheduled for Nov. 2 but returns to action Nov. 9 with a home game against LSU. Kickoff time for that game has not yet been set.