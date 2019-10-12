The Seahawk cross country team, coached by Kati-Morgan Hathcock, battled at a pair of Gulf Coast home meets, as they tunred up for tourney time.

At the Wewahitchka Gator Run Oct. 2, they finished fifth, behind Blountstown, Florida High, Port St. Joe and Wewahitchka, and ahead of Marianna and Sneads.

In the 5,000 meter run, the girls team was led with a time of 26:55.17 by sophomore Marlee Tucker, who finished ninth overall. Freshman Adia Barber ran a 29:34.47 to finish 24th. First Baptist Christian senior Lydia Strickland ran a 32:35.08 to finish 41st, just ahead of the 32:56.84 time of freshman Alondra Jimenez, good enough for 44th place. Junior Makayla Varner ran a 36:12.40 for 56th place.

Among the boys, junior Austin Gray had a season best 20:37.46 for eighth place, while eighth grader Reece Juno ran a 21:02.42 for 12th place.

Junior Francisco Juan was back in action, with a 22:55.02 for 28th place. Sophomore Michael Square was 35th, with a run of 23:29.05, and senior Ayden Pearson, in 48th place ran a 24:46.18.

Senior Levi Bilbo, who finished 54th, ran a 25:20.31, while seventh grader Josiah Firddle was 72nd with a time of 29:08.58.

Seventh grader Shlok Patel finished in 29:53.44, for 77th place, ahead of a season best time of 30:36.67, for sixth grader Owen Juno, in 80th place.

Sixth grader Sean Gray posted a season best time of 30:37.03, good for 81st place, while freshman Arav Patel had a season best time of 32:58.29, for 89th place. Freshman Jac ob Carroll ran a33:47.73 for 90th place.

At Port. St. Joe Oct. 7, held at St. Joe Bay Country Club, the girls were led by Barber, who ran a season best time of 25:56.48 for ninth place.

Tucker ran a 29:02.16 for 27, while Lydia Strickland ran a season best 30:14.24 for 33rd. Jimenez ran a 31:20.77 for 40th, while First Baptist Christian junior Eva Strickland ran a season best 32:44.97 for 48th place. Varner ran a 36:09.16 for 61st.

For the boys, Austin Gray was 13th with a time of 21:02.26, with Square running a 24:02.99 for 42nd, Juan a 24:36.83 for 47th, and sophomore Alex Itzkovitz a season best 25:29.64 for 54th.

Carroll ran a 37:21.15 for 87th and Bilbo a 39:31.65 for 92nd.