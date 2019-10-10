James “Jim” Robert Watts, age 81, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. He was preceded in death by his father, William Irving Watts, and his mother, Frances Hill-Watts. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Judith Ann Langford-Watts and two sons, Kevin (Nicolle) and Mark (Juergen Schueler). He is also survived by four granddaughters - Jacqui (Joshua) Lowlery, Jessa (Chris) Chapman, Jimi Watts, and Julia Watts - and 3 great-granddaughters, Tora, Bronwyn, and Cana Lowlery; sisters, Becky Watts-White and Carolyn Watts-Mitchell along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Jim was born July 14, 1938 in Panama City, FL. He grew up in Lynn Haven and graduated from Bay High School. Jim joined the Air Force after high school. When he returned home, he and Judy married in 1960. Jim worked at Eglin AFB, Test Site D-3 as a defense contractor. He later worked at the St. Joe paper mill until its closing when he returned to working at Test Site D-3. After retirement, he enjoyed time at his granddaughters’ softball tournaments, fishing, and family gatherings.

In lieu of flowers it is asked that donations be made to, First United Methodist Church Rebuilding Effort 1001 Constitutions Drive, Port Saint Joe, FL 32456 or to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Boulevard, Tallahassee FL 32308.

Visitation was held at Wilson Funeral Home, 214 Airport Rd, Panama City, FL 32405 on Tuesday, October 8, from 6 – 8 p.m. CST.

Graveside services were held at Holly Hills Cemetery, Old Niles Tramroad, Port St. Joe, FL 32456 on Wednesday, October 9 at 3 p.m. EST.

Honorary pallbearers are Warren Whitaker, Bobby Teat, Craig Seay, Jep Sasser, Leon Lee, Bob Nobles, Tony Hubbard, Tom Reynolds, David Smith, Albert Cannon, Bobby Whitfield and Wayne Ernst.

