Worms in broccoli at North Carolina college prompt inquiry
WINGATE, N.C. — Students at a North Carolina university say their dining hall is serving them undercooked food and broccoli filled with worms. ►10/7◄
News outlets report several students at Wingate University complained about the dining hall food, prompting the Union County Health Department to investigate.
A report from the department says students complained about undercooked food and one student said she saw cafeteria staff drop a cheeseburger on the floor, pick it up and serve it to a student.
The department says a Sept. 5 investigation uncovered more worms in the broccoli, forcing the dining hall vendor, Aramark food service provider, to pull the vegetable.
WSOC-TV reports the university sent a letter to parents saying Aramark was making changes including additional washing of produce, increasing staff and hiring a new general manager.